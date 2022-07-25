CGI 2023 BMW M8 LCI Casually Adopts a 7 Series Face, Looks Better Than Expected

Earlier this year, before the whole M GmbH anniversary commotion even started, BMW took another controversial step forward in terms of design and showed the world the facelifted X7 and all-new 7 Series/i7 flagships. And we can all imagine that the rest will soon follow.
Right now, of course, the Bavarians are focused on the half-century celebrations for their motorsport and high-performance division. So, it might be entirely understandable why other CLAR platform siblings have been left on standby. No worries, though, as automotive virtual artists are always eager to jump the CGI gun and unofficially skim across time to the moment awaited by many BMW fans.
Well, that is valid at least as far as the G15 second-generation BMW 8 Series is concerned. More precisely, its M8 Coupe is being CGI-targeted with the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) makeover for the upcoming 2023 model year. And it might come at the right moment, as the grand tourer-style class (composed of two-door coupe and convertible, plus a larger four-door Gran Coupe sedan) has been in production since 2018 already.
Interestingly, the natural LCI transition is handled by Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with cool CGI-tuned models - but goes out of his CGI comfort zone for a potentially controversial facelift job on this occasion. Of course, this is all because the M8 is virtually destined to adopt the X7 LCI and all-new 7 Series/i7 visage with the polemic-inducing “horizontally-split” headlight units.
Alas, as it turns out, at least from the singular front-three quarters POV, the perspective is not as dire for the potential 8 Series refresh. Or maybe we are just less annoyed by the split-style headlight design as time passes by? Who knows, maybe it was all sweetened by those humongous wheels and by the sleek, traditional coupe proportions, actually…
