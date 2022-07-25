TPMS Sensor Issue Prompts Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300 Recall

On May 13th, the FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization was notified of an issue related to the tire pressuring monitoring system’s sensors in certain examples of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300. According to the report attached below, the issue stems from the battery discharging prematurely.
Through June 21st, the FCA US TSRC met with engineering and supplier operations to understand the failure mode and to determine the suspect population. The following day, what used to be the Chrysler Corporation recognized a vehicle build issue affecting 2022 models. This problem may cause a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 138.
A voluntary recall had to be issued, affecting a grand total of 52,340 vehicles, of which 5 percent are estimated to exhibit premature battery discharge. Chrysler is calling back 19,345 units of the Challenger, produced from August 23rd, 2021, through June 10th, 2022, at Brampton Assembly.
The more popular Charger numbers 27,337 units produced between August 23rd last year and June 7th this year. The unloved 300 numbers merely 5,658 units manufactured from September 7th, 2021, through June 9th this year.
FMVSS 138 states that “each vehicle must be equipped with a tire pressure monitor system" that detects "when one or more of a vehicle’s tires is significantly under-inflated and illuminates a low tire pressure warning telltale." The TPMS light illuminates because of the premature discharge, potentially masking a low tire pressure condition that may result in a failure. These sensors are manufactured by Huf Baolong Electronics NA Corp.
FCA US LLC underlines that remedy sensors do not prematurely discharge. Both dealers and owners will be notified on September 9th. The automaker notes that owners who have incurred the cost of repairing this problem are eligible for reimbursement as long as they still have the repair receipt.
A voluntary recall had to be issued, affecting a grand total of 52,340 vehicles, of which 5 percent are estimated to exhibit premature battery discharge. Chrysler is calling back 19,345 units of the Challenger, produced from August 23rd, 2021, through June 10th, 2022, at Brampton Assembly.
The more popular Charger numbers 27,337 units produced between August 23rd last year and June 7th this year. The unloved 300 numbers merely 5,658 units manufactured from September 7th, 2021, through June 9th this year.
FMVSS 138 states that “each vehicle must be equipped with a tire pressure monitor system" that detects "when one or more of a vehicle’s tires is significantly under-inflated and illuminates a low tire pressure warning telltale." The TPMS light illuminates because of the premature discharge, potentially masking a low tire pressure condition that may result in a failure. These sensors are manufactured by Huf Baolong Electronics NA Corp.
FCA US LLC underlines that remedy sensors do not prematurely discharge. Both dealers and owners will be notified on September 9th. The automaker notes that owners who have incurred the cost of repairing this problem are eligible for reimbursement as long as they still have the repair receipt.