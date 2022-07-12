That Time Chrysler Built a Quirky Convertible Truck for Hollywood

As a car brand, Chrysler is mostly famous for the HEMI engine and vehicles like the Airflow, the 300 series, and the Town & Country. But while it offered a short list of SUVs and minivans in recent decades, Chrysler never built pickup trucks. Except for a convertible hauler you probably never knew existed.
The Chrysler Corporation started offering trucks as soon as it purchased the Dodge Brothers Company in 1928. But the brand itself never ventured into the pickup truck market. However, Chrysler built a pair of custom haulers in the early 1950s. And both were shipped to Hollywood for camera car duty.
Conceived in an era when most filming was done using regular cars that were chopped off and fitted with a flatbed behind the driver's compartment, this Chrysler was a fully custom rig. Sure, some styling features were obviously similar to the Newport and New Yorker, but this camera car looked more like a utilitarian vehicle than a regular, luxury-spec Chrysler.
It left the factory with a no-nonsense flat nose with a massive radiator and grille assembly, specifically developed so that the car would cope with the heat and the dust of Southern California.
And unlike most vehicles that came with a bed at the time, it ditched the conventional hardtop for a convertible layout with a soft-top. But it was added out of necessity, to facilitate communication between the driver and the filming crew.
It also featured an independent rear suspension, which was rare at the time, and it was prepped to receive large platforms that would hold scaffolding front and rear. It was a sight to behold all loaded up.
Unfortunately, this type of turn-key camera car didn't really catch on with Hollywood-based studios. Not only expensive to build, but parts also weren't readily available due to the vehicle's unique layout. Hollywood eventually switched to regular pickup trucks, which were only a few mods away from becoming camera vehicles.
But the good news is that both camera cars that Chrysler built in 1951 survived to this day. One of them is owned by the Petersen Automotive Museum and was recently featured in its "Deep Dive" YouTube series. Hit the play button below to check it out.
