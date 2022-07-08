Soothing Video Shows Chrysler 300 SRT Hellcat Being Born in Less Than 24 Hours

Stellantis may not be interested in expanding the Hellcat family anymore, as they are now looking at the future with an all-electric muscle car, but enthusiasts keep putting the famous mill under the hood of various vehicles.
We’ve seen numerous models get the whining lump, including the Ford Mustang, and now it is time for something that is actually tied to Dodge to get it. It is a Chrysler 300, and the build, albeit spectacular, is not quite ready yet. It took this man, who had some help, less than 24 hours to complete it, and they filmed the entire process, sharing the time-lapse video online.
As for the donor car, it is a Dodge Charger, whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces a staggering 717 horsepower. It allows the muscle sedan to hit a maximum speed of 196 mph (315 kph) in the SRT Hellcat configuration. Choose the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody variant, and you are looking at 797 hp on tap, making it “the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan,” Dodge claims. This one can deal with the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds, with a 129 mph (208 kph) exit speed. The Jailbreak has identical output and torque.
The most powerful version of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 is still found under the hood of the Challenger SRT Demon. The muscle car is ultra-quick, posing a threat to the mighty Bugatti Chiron with the zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph) taking a neck-snapping 2.3 seconds. In order for that to happen, it needs a lot of prepping, combined with good weather conditions and a skilled driver. So, how much does the engine produce in this case? That would be 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm).
Now, a Hellcat-powered Chrysler 300 seems like a great combo, as you’d still get a comfortable driving experience, as well as a jaw-dropping amount of power. This is the kind of project that gets our hearts racing, and we’re confident that most of you feel the same, don’t you?
