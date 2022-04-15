Proof of Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat V8 Swap Now Comes With a 797-HP Redeye Hint

In a crazy automotive world that has room for EV-powered Shelby Cobra Mk IIIs or “ICE-T” V8-swapped Model S Teslas, one needs to understand that no idea is too insane or technically impossible. Yet, we still take everything with a pinch of salt until there’s tangible, palpable evidence.
Not long ago, a famous virtual automotive artist teamed up with an equally notorious YouTube car socialite and backed up with the cash from a huge company they set out to create “one of the most insane builds you’ll ever see.” Well, it was not that hard for us to guess the CGI expert was talking about his infamous Chrysler Pacifica SRT Hellcat rendering...
Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, and Tavarish promised that everything will kick off – with help from eBay Motors – in New York, during the “Auto Parts Show.” There, a few DIY builders like Emelia Hartford or actress Sydney Sweeney have already shown results of their arduous work and quirky thinking. But the Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat “family muscle car” was still very much just a CGI dream up to that point.
So, excuse us for taking everything with a healthy dose of salt. Well, all we can say now is that all three of them – Arellano, Tavarish, and eBay Motors – have delivered the proof of concept. For now, it comes in the form of a blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan (to uphold the digital legacy, probably) and a dangling Dodge DRT Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.
But given Tavarish and his team’s previous exploits – such as the $100k Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye built in five days from a worthless V6 rental car – we have faith that it will not take them long before they rip the rear tires with a Hellcat soccer-mom minivan! Even better, there is a massive hint that we are dealing with the latest 797-horsepower version: “no but, no conditions. The full-widebody, Redeye-powered minivan will be a thing.”
