Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat Is Coming This Year for the Ultimate Family Thrill

The Hellcat family is rather vast, as it includes models such as the Dodge Challenger and Charger, and their numerous derivatives, as well as the Durango, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. One model that has evaded the punchy transformation is the Pacifica, yet that is about to change.
Yes, you read that right, a Hellcat version of the Chrysler Pacifica is in the pipeline, albeit is has nothing to do with Stellantis. You see, instead of benefitting from the automotive giant’s expertise, the ultra-powerful people carrier will be built by Tavarish.
Taking to social media to announce the project last week, the YouTuber claims that the bespoke machine will be built at Classic Car Club Manhattan, with eBay Motors giving a helping hand. As it is quite common for such creations, it will be presented to the world at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, towards the end of the year.
Tavarish’s announcement was accompanied by a rendering showing part of the front right quarter panel of the Chrysler Pacifica, adorned by the Hellcat emblem. The vehicle wears a blue paint finish, has all kinds of black detailing, and multi-spoke alloys shod in sticky tires. Abimelec Design is behind this digital illustration, and as some of you may remember, the artist also signed other CGIs of the Pacifica Hellcat almost a year ago, imagining it in several shades, including blue.
Besides the lively colors, his take on the model includes a wide body conversion too, front apron, new diffuser at the rear, center pipes, a generous roof spoiler, and aftermarket wheels, as well as fewer inches between its belly and the road compared to the stock Pacifica. We don’t know yet if the Hellcat variant will look anything like it, but one thing is certain, it will boast the famous supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is good for up to 840 hp in the Challenger Demon.
