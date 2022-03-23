Wheelie-Pulling Demon Tries Dodging Built Cadillac CTS-V, Someone Gets Owned

More on this:

1 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Drags Turbo Caddy CTS-V, and It's Nail-Biting Close

2 Dodge Demon Lovers, Look Away, as This One Is for Fans of the Ford Mustang

3 Nitrous Dodge Demon Drags Tesla Plaid, Victory Only Comes After Giving the Hit

4 Dodge Demon Races Hellcat Redeye, and It’s the Underdog Who Raises All Hell

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Could Break Loose After This One