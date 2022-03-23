Wheelie-Pulling Demon Tries Dodging Built Cadillac CTS-V, Someone Gets Owned

Anyone who’s wondering why we’re still fascinated by the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon almost four years after production officially ended should have their petrolhead license revoked.
For one, it remains the most powerful factory-built version of the Challenger ever. It’s so punchy that it could eat Redeyes for breakfast and, on a good day, supercars for lunch.
Born at the drag strip and offered with the optional Demon Crate, which was a $1 affair, and brought goodies worth more than $6,000, the 840-hp Dodge Demon does require a bit of pre-race prepping. Nonetheless, if the driver is not afraid of a little elbow grease, then they will enjoy a jaw-dropping amount of output and thrust.
With drag radials on its feet, which were also part of the Demon Crate, this muscle car can deal with the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds, according to the official spec sheet, at 140 mph (225 kph). From naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), the surface-to-surface missile could put the mighty Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to shame, as it needs only 2.3 seconds. It’s also capable of pulling 1.8 Gs of acceleration, and that’s without any aftermarket trickery.
When it was introduced back in 2017, the Dodge Demon was the fastest production car to 60. Now, some five years later, it remains a dream ride capable of giving a black eye to some of the quickest vehicles out there. This is why some examples have become regulars at drag strips all over the nation, like the one owned by the guy behind the Demonology YouTube channel, which was recently raced against one bad Cadillac CTS-V.
Normally, the Caddy doesn’t stand a chance against the Demon, as its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is almost 300 hp less powerful. But this one has been visited by the tuning fairy, and it is way punchier So, can it dodge its ad-hoc challenger (pun intended)? The answer lies one mouse-click away.
