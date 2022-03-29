Ford CEO Jim Farley Teases F-150 Rattler, Something Exciting for the Trail Fans

Last summer, the rumor mill caught wind of a new Ford “Rattler” trademark, and it was deemed perfect as a potential off-road version for the newly introduced 2022 Maverick. As it turns out, the fresh unibody compact pickup truck was not the intended target.
While speculation arose that 2022’s Ford Maverick was the perfect little candidate for something feisty off the beaten path, almost a year later, there is official confirmation about the nameplate and the fact that it will be used on something completely different. As opposed to the rumor mill’s opinion, Blue Oval designers and engineers even skipped a (Ranger’s) segment and went straight for the iconic Ford F-Series.
And the official confirmation that we are getting an all-new Ford F-150 Rattler pickup truck comes from none other than Ford chief executive officer Jim Farley, someone who has proven an exceptionally reliable source of teaser information when it comes to feisty or interesting additions to the Blue Oval family. We may easily remember his Twitter announcements regarding the 2022 Bronco Raptor high-performance SUV, or the 2022 Everglades limited edition, among many others.
There is an extremely specific reason we only chose to highlight some of his off-road-focused announcements as the CEO again promises the F-150 Rattler will be something that people will be “excited to see on the trail.” So, for all we know, this might not be just another trim package added into the lineup but rather a fully-fledged separate version, perhaps one to bridge the gap between the regular F-150s and the mighty F-150 Raptor.
A limited-edition model, maybe, much in the same vein as the 2022 Everglades that bridges the gap between “normal” Broncos and the dune-bashing, rock-crawling Bronco Raptor? No need to muse about this mystery too much, though. This is because Ford’s CEO has also promised that everything will be revealed soon, sometime during the 24 hours that compose the date of March 29th, 2022!
Look out for this tomorrow. A rattler you'll be excited to see on the trail. #FordF150 Rattler ???????????? pic.twitter.com/l5fkOlEU4m— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 28, 2022