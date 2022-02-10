Ford CEO Swamp-Teases Bronco Everglades Ahead of Impending Reveal

Blue Oval aficionados will have a busy month this February. Today we are expecting the American reveal of the latest Bronco version. Meanwhile, a little further down the line comes the all-new Ranger Raptor.
The latter is getting ready for its European reveal on February 22nd. So, we might as well get back to its SUV sibling. After all, none other than Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, oversaw the latest – and probably final – teaser for the 2022 Bronco Everglades. With swampy things, of course.
Just in case a regular Bronco with or without the Sasquatch package does not go fishing for you. Or, you know, the high-performance Bronco Raptor skims the water surface a little too much. Alas, there is an upcoming alternative. So, muddy puns aside, in a matter of hours, we are going to witness the official “birth” of another “Floridian,” aka the Bronco Everglades.
Complete with an aftermarket winch and what certainly looked like a snorkel (if our eyes are not deceiving us because of the high-flying drone footage). And that is probably just the tip of the iceberg. Well, as always, the wait has been a long and arduous one. Alas, it is almost over. The one that has to do with camouflaged Bronco Everglades. Not the one where people place an order and then just wait...
Or perhaps flood Jim Farley’s teaser reel about the Bronco Everglades with questions about their backlog order of regular versions. Some were allegedly reserved since as far back as 2020 and are still nowhere near the owner’s driveway or garage. And this is exactly what happened with this little Twitter feature.
Frankly, we subscribe. It is all great that Blue Oval aficionados have something new to desire. But the company should first address those massive delays and initial quality issues. Then entice the market with additional versions. Because if they cannot produce and deliver those either, then it is all just a huge blooper snowball rolling down a steep hill.
Challenge: design a #FordBronco that can go even deeper in the wild for the most extreme adventures— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 9, 2022
Solution: #BroncoEverglades ????
Tune-in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RsI0u2GH8A