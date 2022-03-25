Stick Shift 2022 Ford Bronco Lifted on 37s Feels Ready for Muddy Spring Road Trips

The OEM dust has settled on the 2022 Bronco after Ford revealed the Everglades special edition and the feisty dune-bashing, rock-crawling Bronco Raptor, for sure. But the same cannot be said about the aftermarket realm, which is always after the next “biggest build.”
Well, it seems that Mitchell S. Watts, the affable and knowledgeable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube is hoping he and the personalization team from the Bessemer, Alabama dealership’s subsidiary TC Customs have achieved exactly that. Well, “biggest” might not be taken quite so literally (although dwarfed, he is not that tall), since this is a 2-Door 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands (MSRP starting at $44,495), after all.
There are also larger options, such as the 4-Door Badlands (kicking off at $46,590), 4-Door Wildtrak ($51,225), Everglades ($53k), or the high-performance, wider $68,500 Raptor, but we do get their point. This is because they decided to expand the appeal of this manual transmission-equipped, yellowish Cyber Orange 2-Door Bronco Badlands with a host of tuning and customization accessories.
Frankly, there is no need to write all of them here as Watts remains one thorough sales pitcher/YouTuber who always takes care of every little detail. Such as flaunting in the video’s description (embedded below) a few of the major highlights, like the three-inch (7.62 cm) Zone Offroad lift kit which allows clearance for the massive 37-inch off-road tires.
Then it is all a matter of following the links to some of the custom parts they sell and enjoying what this feature has to offer... complete with all the timestamps so one can easily skip to the chapter of most personal interest. All in all, not a bad attempt at all, especially since we are dealing with a rather uncommon combination.
Still, a 2-Door Badlands with a seven-speed manual transmission does mean this 2022 Bronco is exclusively equipped with the 2.3-liter, 300-horsepower EcoBoost engine, though. Remember, the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 can only be had with a ten-speed automatic gearbox, and the mighty 3.0-liter only gives its 400 ponies to the Raptor monster.
