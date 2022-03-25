2022 Roush F-150 Has Arrived, Swears Premium Performance From $18,500

Following the introduction of the $13,250 (above vehicle price) package for the current, 2022 North American Ford Ranger, the Livonia, Michigan-based aftermarket specialist is officially continuing the spring 2022MY novelties with their $18,500 build for the 2022 Ford F-150.
Interestingly, the promises of “premium engineered parts and accessories” to complete an aggressive look and sound, along with mild suspension upgrades and the signature Roush styling officially come immediately after an explosive preview. This is because the tuning specialist has recently partnered with veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company and lensed a 2022 unit for an action-packed off-road thriller ride with miscellaneous explosions, helicopter stunts, cookies, and VIPs, all in just one short (five-minute) take.
Now, it is time to dive in for a deeper look at what Roush Performance has prepared for the 2022 Ford F-150. As always, the aftermarket specialist made sure the “usual suspects” are present and accounted for. Those include both “off-road performance upgrades, signature styling cues” as well as fresh highlight additions like F-150's “new suspension, custom wheel design, exhaust upgrades, and aesthetics package.”
More to the point, the ROUSH Performance Coil-Over Suspension System brings stance and handling improvements in combination with the company’s 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires and “strengthened” 20-inch Iridium Gray Satin wheels. There are also new fender flares to account for the increased width of the truck, Satin Black heat-extracting hood vents, along with an optional $1,800 Active Exhaust System.
Speaking of configurations, the 2022 Roush F-150 gets nine body colors, an $1,850 Roush premium leather package for the seats, a standard Satin Black or optional $325 Accent graphic package, or a host of accessories for $660, among others. And customers also get a choice of two specific builds: XLT or Lariat F-150s, which are easily distinguishable inside because one features two-tone gray and black leather seating, and the other packs “an all-black, vintage-carmine matching leather interior,” respectively.
