2022 Ford Ranger Has Final T6 Off-Road Performance Roush, a $13,250 Morphing

Blue Oval aficionados already know that an all-new T6.2 Ford Ranger will also hit the North American market soon. Hey, even the feisty Ranger Raptor will finally make the regional jump. So, how about the aftermarket world?
Well, they are probably eagerly waiting for the all-new arrivals. In the meantime, they are also not sitting idle. Not the Livonia, Michigan-based Roush Performance tuning specialist, at least. They are officially kicking off the 2022MY novelties season with possibly the last T6-based Ranger build.
Dubbed the 2022 Roush Ranger, this mid-size workhorse is not performance-oriented. Instead, for $13,250 – which is a slight hike from the 2021 Ford Ranger Roush Performance attire that asked for $12,750 – owners will be getting an off-road-focused transformation of the XLT trim packing the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.
One that includes an upgraded off-road performance suspension, updated aftermarket wheels, chunky 32-inch all-terrain tires, an off-road lighting pack, and also some premium interior features, among others. What remains unchanged are the “built for life’s adventure’s” catchphrase, along with the 270-horsepower powertrain, and the limited three-year/36k miles (almost 58,000 km) warranty.
Oddly enough, the aftermarket outlet says the 2022 Roush Ranger also comes with a standard “dual-tipcat-back exhaust system that increases horsepower and torque, while providing an aggressive exhaust note.” Still, on the model’s landing page, the 270-hp rating remains unchanged. Is the gain of less than one pony? Alas, there are nine colors to choose from, including a new Hot Pepper Red Metallic option.
Anyway, these mysteries will probably remain unanswered ahead of a dyno session. All we know for sure is the 2022 Roush Ranger does look “ready to conquer your next adventure.” Complete with personalization options, a blacked-out look for the 18-inch Satin Roush wheels, and some cockpit perks. Such as the “premium Roush leather seating with quilted stitching and embroidery to provide more comfort and durability,” branded gauges, or the “uniquely serialized interior badge on the dash,” just to mention a few.
