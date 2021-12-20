4 California Love: Ford Launching Home Charging Initiative for EVs and PHEVs in Cali

3 Two-Door Ford Bronco and Defender 90 Go for Mud Wrestling, One Breaks the Ice

More on this:

The Roush Bronco R Series Is Ready To Hit Off-Road Trails

Available for two- and four-door Broncos from the 2021 model year up, the “Roush Bronco R Series Kit” fits all trims for a thrifty $6,750 sans installation. Although it may sound a little similar to the Baja 1000-spec Bronco R , this package is a little more conventional in terms of upgrades. 9 photos



The wheel design accommodates the bone-stock lug nuts, but as it’s often the case with aftermarket solutions, the rubber is not included. Customers will have to specify ATs of their own liking, and these babies aren’t exactly cheap. Moving on, both the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost mills are gifted with a high-capacity air filtration system as well as a pre-filter with R branding.



On the exhaust side of things, a high-clearance system with an axle-back muffler and Roush-branded tips is included in the aforementioned price. From the standpoint of exterior design, decals and graphics are the only newities of the R Series. A floor protection kit, off-road recovery kit, and a console vault with a combination lock sum up the interior improvements.



Roush key fobs, a front fender badge set, a Roush Performance door jamb label, a trailer hitch cover, and a Roush Performance license plate frame also need to be mentioned, along with a certificate of authenticity and an R Series crate and collection box. All in all, it’s a pretty stylish makeover.



If you want even more off-road looks, the



Offered exclusively as a kit backed up by a three-year limited warranty, the R Series can be installed by the customer in the driveway or by the dealer in the service center. Developed primarily for go-anywhere performance, this Bronco comes with high-strength wheels featuring a +25 offset.The wheel design accommodates the bone-stock lug nuts, but as it’s often the case with aftermarket solutions, the rubber is not included. Customers will have to specify ATs of their own liking, and these babies aren’t exactly cheap. Moving on, both the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost mills are gifted with a high-capacity air filtration system as well as a pre-filter with R branding.On the exhaust side of things, a high-clearance system with an axle-back muffler and Roush-branded tips is included in the aforementioned price. From the standpoint of exterior design, decals and graphics are the only newities of the R Series. A floor protection kit, off-road recovery kit, and a console vault with a combination lock sum up the interior improvements.Roush key fobs, a front fender badge set, a Roush Performance door jamb label, a trailer hitch cover, and a Roush Performance license plate frame also need to be mentioned, along with a certificate of authenticity and an R Series crate and collection box. All in all, it’s a pretty stylish makeover.If you want even more off-road looks, the 2022 Everglades could be much to your liking, thanks to a snorkel. As for those who can’t do without the very best of the very best, good luck securing a 2022 Raptor build slot.