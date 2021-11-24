2021 Ford Bronco R Series Kit Is $6,750, Feel Free to Roush the Trails With It

Better late to the party than never. That is probably the punchline as far as Ford’s 2021 Bronco is concerned, considering all its delays. But it is not the Blue Oval’s doing this time around.
So, by the skin of diehard fans’ teeth, Ford has managed to start churning out enough 2021 Broncos to have almost everyone kind of satisfied. Of course, even after the first deliveries were finally pushed through, they weren’t all roses, considering the numerous quality complaints. But at least some owners had the reinvented sixth-generation SUV in front of the driveway to complain about.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped the eager customers from tearing into the tuning and customization opportunities, even though Ford made everything “humanely” possible to give them OEM options in abundance. But when it comes to hot commodities such as the 2- and 4-door Broncos, it seems that nothing is too much. No need to trust us, though. Just check out the flurry of SEMA Show Bronco projects.
Now, it’s true that after spending anywhere from $28,500 (Base 2-Door) to $49,475 (4-Door Wildtrack) on a 2021 Bronco and God knows how much on options, packages, and accessories, a full custom build might turn out a bit much. So, why not settle for one of the cool tuning options already available? And, as it turns out, you do not even need to discard your Roush Performance Mustang/Ranger/F-150/Super Duty while going “full send” on a Bronco acquisition.
This is because Roush Performance has finally unveiled that slow-cooking aftermarket kit it has been preparing for quite a while. But such is the way of aftermarket brands that proud themselves with OEM-like quality and reliability. As well as a three-year/36k-mile (almost 58,000 km) limited warranty. But wait, there’s more good news.
Unfortunately, those who jumped with V8 anticipation at the sight of the Roush Bronco R moniker will be disappointed. It neither features a rumbling V8 nor does it come with any power upgrades. Instead, it aims to just “take the ultra-capable Bronco even further, both in appearance and capabilities, as well as attitude.” Starting with the all-terrain performance, of course, courtesy of new 17-inch wheels with a bespoke color treatment that harks back to Roush’s F-150 builds.
One can also hear the Roush Bronco R from afar thanks to the company’s performance stainless steel exhaust system with removable Roush R tip (for greater departure angle when off-roading). And under the hood resides a high-capacity air filtration system which doesn’t take away the vehicle’s 33.5-inch (85 cm) water fording capabilities. Meanwhile, an entire series of decals, badges and interior components are sure to signal this isn’t your average Bronco.
