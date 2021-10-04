Tuned Ford F-150 Drags 2021 Ram TRX, Will It Be Enough to Roush Past Victory?

Over the past few years, ever since the Demon introduction, we have become accustomed to Chrysler’s (now Stellantis) way of doing things. It's clear they love to brag about having the most powerful machines...
Let’s do a quick recap. Over at the muscle car department, there was the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock with 807 hp introduced for the 2020 model year. Then, for the 2021 mdel, Dodge also outed the Durango SRT Hellcat to gain SUV supremacy and Ram took care of the truck world with the 702-horsepower 1500 TRX.
The latter is probably the pinnacle of the pickup truck ICE world, and we might never see one like it again sipping gasoline. So, it’s no wonder that to pose a challenge, people need to go outside the factory specs and into aftermarket territory.
Just recently, the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube managed to find the perfect windy place (judging by the number of wind turbines surrounding them) for a head-on encounter between the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX king and yet another throne challenger, a Roush-modified Ford F-150.
According to the specification sheet, the latter could prove a worthy competitor for the channel’s usual batch of drag and roll races. While the Roush F-150 does feature a slightly “underpowered” 5.0-liter supercharged V8 (against a 6.2-liter supercharged V8), the figures aren’t as bad as one would initially think.
Sure, the TRX has the upper hand with 702 hp versus “just” 650 ponies. But there’s also the issue of weight, and the Roush challenger is a lot lighter at 4,850 lbs. (2,200 kg) against Ram’s 6,350 lbs./2,880 kg, which could prove crucial for the battles.
As always, just to make sure every competitor has a fair chance, there are a few quarter-mile rounds before a recreation of real-life encounters through a roll race. The trio of drags kicks off at the 1:58 mark, followed by the roll race at the 5:59 mark. And they all paint the same grim picture for the Roush foe, as the TRX doesn’t give it a single chance to shine against the truck “king!”
