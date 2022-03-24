2022 Roush Ford F-150 Goes on Explosive Coffee Run Adventure, Catches Bucky Lasek

Just four minutes of explosive footage and Roush F-150 off-roading will give a massive adrenaline rush. A bit like strong coffee. What is the odd relationship all about? Well, it is too crazy to explain in a nutshell.
Remember when we talked a little about an insane Tesla Model X electric crossover SUV that was spitting 8,000 rounds per minute and served fresh coffee? That was just one of the insane thoughts coming from Jarred Taylor’s Black Rifle Coffee Company, and do not think for a second this veteran-owned business is not successful after that.
After all, they just got listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month. And they also continue piling up new partnerships with good folks like ‘Texas’ Dave Carapetyan from the Rally Ready Driving School, Roush Performance, or the great Charles Michael ‘Bucky’ Lasek, among others (cookie “girl scouts” included). Naturally, they could not just announce all this great stuff through a simple PR release.
So, they enlisted everyone above – including Caleb Francis as the Mary McBeth chief-girl-scout-in-charge West Texas division – for a little promo feature that lasts a mere four minutes but feels like a feature-length action-packed adventure. Texas hats down to the film crew, director, and the funny personalities of both Jarred and Texas Dave for pulling this through. It is a helicopter-truck stunt, explosive joyride through and through.
But you'd better watch the videos embedded below for yourself as we also need to discuss the AWD star of the show. That would be the new 2022 Roush Performance F-150 truck, which is available to outfit from $18,500 (above base vehicle price) and could even mesmerize you with the eternal 705-horsepower supercharger upgrade kit if you are willing to shell out an additional $8,749.99 (with free shipping).
Now, what else could be said after witnessing the 2022 Roush F-150 drift, receiving a lot of coffee beans, and surviving some “miscellaneous explosions” while jumping around? Not much, right? Just that it was only a preview of more wild things to come.
