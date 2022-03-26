Tesla Spends More on R&D Than Ford, GM, and Chrysler Combined

Recent research shows that Tesla’s R&D spending per produced car reaches $2,984, with the company’s costs on this front surpassing the combined budgets of the Detroit Three.
While Elon Musk’s company, therefore, spends close to $3,000 for R&D per vehicle, Ford is far behind with a budget of just $1,186 per unit. Toyota is third with $1,063, while GM and Chrysler are next with $878 and $784, respectively.
The analysis conducted by StockApps indicates Tesla spends big on R&D as part of its efforts to remain the leading name in terms of EV technology.
The industry average in terms of R&D spending is approximately $1,000.
But at the same time, Tesla is also the only company that doesn’t spend a single cent on advertising. This is impressive, to say the least, especially given its sales have been going strong in the last few years.
On the other hand, Chrysler’s advertising budget covers costs of no less than $664 per produced car, while Ford spends $468 for the very same purpose. Toyota’s $454 budget per vehicle isn’t much different, while General Motors’ advertising spending is $394.
This time, the industry average for advertising per each produced model is $485.
While Tesla is playing its card just right at the moment, the battle in the EV market is becoming much fiercer these days.
Later this decade, Tesla’s leading position is expected to be challenged by none other than Apple, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker that’s currently the most valuable company in the entire world. Apple is believed to be working on an Apple Car whose main goal would be specifically to compete against Tesla, with the focus to be put on self-driving systems and next-generation technology.
The Apple Car is expected in 2025, at the earliest, with a prototype scheduled to see the daylight at some point in 2023 or 2024 if the project makes the expected progress in the next 12 months.
