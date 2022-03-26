Rare 1968 Chevrolet Camaro D80/D90 Flexes Original Engine, Factory Paint

The total Camaro output increased slightly in 1968, bringing the final figure to a little over 235,000 units. Just as expected, the base model secured the lion’s share with more than 159,000 cars, while the RS was the runner-up with close to 41,000 Camaros.
The SS and the Z28 continued to be the rarest configurations for this model year, with the latter accounting for just approximately 7,200 units of the entire production.
The Camaro we have here was also born as a base model, but the options it comes with, as well as its current condition inside and outside, all make it one of the rarest 1968 examples on the road today.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell this Camaro looks really, really good. What’s even more impressive is the paint is still the factory finish, so it’s pretty clear the car has been stored just right throughout all these years.
While some of the parts are no longer the ones installed from the factory, the stock components are still around, so you can easily bring them back to the original specifications.
Now let’s see what makes it such a rare model.
Despite being a base Chevrolet Camaro, it comes with the D80 spoiler and the D90 white stripes, two options that have typically been ordered on higher-spec configurations. A professional inspection of the Camaro confirms the 24,000 miles (38,600 km) on the clock are original, with the LF7 327 (5.3-liter) under the hood also the stock unit that came with the car.
Clearly, such a survivor isn’t something that you come across every day, and this is why this Camaro isn’t selling for cheap. The bidding published by eBay seller claymeza starts at no less than $45,000, but nobody has entered the race to buy this Camaro so far. If you want to get your hands on the car without a fight, you must pay $55,000 for it.
