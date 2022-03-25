California Cuts Down on Tesla Subsidies and Offers Residents Up to $800 To Buy Fuel

Two seemingly unrelated news came from California this week, but they compound to change the automotive landscape in the most EV-friendly state in the U.S. One is Tesla losing the generous state subsidies that helped it gain traction in California and the second one is about an $11 billion relief package that Governor Newsom proposed to alleviate the effect of high gas prices. Unless anything changes in the future, this looks set to incentivize buying ICE vehicles.

