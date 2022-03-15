Californian Sustainable Fuel to Power Future Flights From the U.S. to Australia

Airlines in different parts of the world are starting to follow the example of American and European operators regarding the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Even if purchasing SAF from another continent is an expensive option for Qantas, the Australian airline is committed to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Aemetis is a company that uses local food waste and non-food feedstock to produce green jet fuel in California. A future production plant with a capacity of 90 million gallons (340.6 million liters) of SAF per year is currently being built at the Riverbank Industrial Complex close to Modesto. Aemetis also plans to expand its biofuel plants in India. With more aviation operators turning to sustainable alternatives, companies such as Aemetis have a unique opportunity for growth.
The Californian SAF producer will soon start to deliver green jet fuel to the Australian airline, as a result of a recent agreement. The airline wants to power its future flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Australia using SAF. To do that, it will start using up to 20 million liters (5.2 million gallons) of biofuel per year, starting 2025. The SAF that is obtained from certified feedstock or from food waste is blended with conventional jet fuel, resulting in significant cuts in toxic emissions.
The airline hopes that this new agreement will be a step further in ramping up SAF production worldwide, so that the costs associated with it can decrease and lead to large-scale usage. Qantas also says that it would be the biggest customer for domestically-produced SAF, which is why it’s actively supporting local production as well. But it will take time for Australia to catch up with production levels in the U.S. and in Europe.
This is the company’s second major biofuel purchase agreement, after the one signed with Air bp last year, for powering flights from London to Australia.
