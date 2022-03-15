autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Californian Sustainable Fuel to Power Future Flights From the U.S. to Australia

Home > News > Aviation
15 Mar 2022, 05:13 UTC ·
Airlines in different parts of the world are starting to follow the example of American and European operators regarding the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Even if purchasing SAF from another continent is an expensive option for Qantas, the Australian airline is committed to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Qantas has now signed two major international deals for the purchase of SAF 6 photos
Qantas also signed an agreement with Air bpQantas also signed an agreement with Air bpQantas to Use SAF for Future FlightsQantas to Use SAF for Future FlightsQantas to Use SAF for Future Flights
Aemetis is a company that uses local food waste and non-food feedstock to produce green jet fuel in California. A future production plant with a capacity of 90 million gallons (340.6 million liters) of SAF per year is currently being built at the Riverbank Industrial Complex close to Modesto. Aemetis also plans to expand its biofuel plants in India. With more aviation operators turning to sustainable alternatives, companies such as Aemetis have a unique opportunity for growth.

The Californian SAF producer will soon start to deliver green jet fuel to the Australian airline, as a result of a recent agreement. The airline wants to power its future flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Australia using SAF. To do that, it will start using up to 20 million liters (5.2 million gallons) of biofuel per year, starting 2025. The SAF that is obtained from certified feedstock or from food waste is blended with conventional jet fuel, resulting in significant cuts in toxic emissions.

The airline hopes that this new agreement will be a step further in ramping up SAF production worldwide, so that the costs associated with it can decrease and lead to large-scale usage. Qantas also says that it would be the biggest customer for domestically-produced SAF, which is why it’s actively supporting local production as well. But it will take time for Australia to catch up with production levels in the U.S. and in Europe.

This is the company’s second major biofuel purchase agreement, after the one signed with Air bp last year, for powering flights from London to Australia.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
SAF Qantas aemetis California sustainability Australia biofuel
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories