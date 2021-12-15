Qantas Becomes the First Australian Airline to Commit to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Qantas set an important record for the future of green aviation by becoming the first Australian airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a regular basis. The long-haul SAF-powered flights from London to Australia will soon be followed by U.S.-Australia flights as well.
Back in 2018, Qantas was one of the first airlines to conduct test flights using aircraft powered by biofuel made from mustard seeds. Together with Jetstar, it even performed a SAF-powered demonstration flight across the Pacific. Three years later, it has reached another milestone, as the first Australian airline to use SAF on an ongoing basis, for regular flights. These flights from the Heathrow Airport in London, one of the biggest airports in the world, will be fueled by SAF purchased from Air bp.
Qantas has committed to purchasing 10 million liters (2.6 million gallons) of SAF in 2022, with the option for 10 more million liters, in 2023 and 2034. This amount will be used for flights from the Heathrow Airport, totaling 15% of the airline’s annual fuel used for flights out of London. And this is just the first step. Qantas is also looking to gain access to alternative fuel at more of its overseas airports, such as the U.S.-based ones. In partnership with other airlines, the Australian operator plans to use SAF for its flights from San Francisco, as soon as 2024.
Qantas was one of the first airlines to announce a target of net zero emissions by 2050, and it believes that green jet fuel is the best solution for that, until electric aircraft and hydrogen technology become more advanced. Biofuels can reduce up to 80% of the greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle of an aircraft, but the current disadvantage is that they are still several times more expensive than conventional kerosene.
This is why official SAF purchase agreements from multiple airlines are so important – as more of them agree to do that, prices of biofuel production will drop, making it more accessible for other airlines as well.
The first SAF-powered Qantas flights from London are set to begin in January 2022. According to current regulations, a 50% SAF blend will be used, and it’s estimated to cut CO2 emissions for these flights by 10%.
