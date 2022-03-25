New Horizon V68 Luxury Yacht Is Under Construction, Promises Endless Entertainment

With wide decks and a generous interior volume, Horizon’s V68 is designed to include all the comforts of a superyacht. The Taiwanese yacht builder announced that the seventh hull of this model is already under construction. Commissioned by American owners, the vessel will feature an enclosed sky lounge and plenty of entertainment areas.
The new 71-foot (22-meters) custom yacht will be fitted with a dayhead, office, and a convertible lounge area. The owners wanted their vessel to focus on onboard entertainment. Therefore, the shipyard has included a bar and grill on the boat deck aft.
But that’s not the only thing noticeable at the aft. This whole space will be used for socializing, and it will feature a lounge area that will rest underneath custom sun shades. Guests will benefit from a swim platform and a bar as well. From there, they will be able to access the main salon via folding doors.
The galley of the new V68 was designed as an ideal spot for socializing. The feature that will stand out the most there will be the large island that will come with a custom fold-up element for extra counter space. Under the forward windows will be a U-shaped sofa and a dining table with a folding leaf.
Passengers will get accommodated in two staterooms located on the lower deck: a convertible twin positioned to starboard and a VIP ensuite in the bow. The full-beam master stateroom, which can be accessed from the lower deck foyer, has a double-door entry, a generous walk-in closet, and a vanity.
The Horizon V86 can also accommodate a crew of two, which will enjoy privacy in the crew quarters located aft of the engine room.
In terms of performance, the yacht will be equipped with two CAT C18 engines, each capable of producing 1,150 hp. This V68 will also have zero-speed stabilizers for comfortable journeys at sea.
The seventh hull of the Horizon V68 is scheduled to be delivered to its owners in 2023. Once they receive their luxury water toy, they plan to sail in the turquoise waters of the Bahamas.
But that’s not the only thing noticeable at the aft. This whole space will be used for socializing, and it will feature a lounge area that will rest underneath custom sun shades. Guests will benefit from a swim platform and a bar as well. From there, they will be able to access the main salon via folding doors.
The galley of the new V68 was designed as an ideal spot for socializing. The feature that will stand out the most there will be the large island that will come with a custom fold-up element for extra counter space. Under the forward windows will be a U-shaped sofa and a dining table with a folding leaf.
Passengers will get accommodated in two staterooms located on the lower deck: a convertible twin positioned to starboard and a VIP ensuite in the bow. The full-beam master stateroom, which can be accessed from the lower deck foyer, has a double-door entry, a generous walk-in closet, and a vanity.
The Horizon V86 can also accommodate a crew of two, which will enjoy privacy in the crew quarters located aft of the engine room.
In terms of performance, the yacht will be equipped with two CAT C18 engines, each capable of producing 1,150 hp. This V68 will also have zero-speed stabilizers for comfortable journeys at sea.
The seventh hull of the Horizon V68 is scheduled to be delivered to its owners in 2023. Once they receive their luxury water toy, they plan to sail in the turquoise waters of the Bahamas.