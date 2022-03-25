Tesla Has to Buy Back Model 3 in Germany Due to Unreliable FSD Equivalent

In the U.S., Tesla has no issues selling cars with Full Self-Driving software that does not drive its vehicles. In Germany, the American company apparently calls it “Volles Potenzial für autonomes Fahren,” or “full potential for autonomous driving.” It now costs €7,500 ($8,262 at the current exchange rate), but it once cost €6,300 ($6,940). An unhappy German customer decided to sue Tesla based on that software.

