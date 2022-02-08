Blake Snell aka "Snellzilla" Debuts His Custom Light Grey Ford Raptor

Blake Snell is the latest athlete to work with star-studded dealership Champion Motoring, and they did a fully loaded custom work for his Ford Raptor, which comes in light gray and boasts plenty of carbon fiber.
Blake Ashton Snell, also known as “Snellzilla,” plays baseball professionally in the Major League Baseball as a pitcher for the San Diego Padres.
With an approximate net worth of $10 million, it surprises no one that, merely months after adding a matte Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in October 2021, Snell is coming up with yet another model for his already spectacular garage.
He went back to Champion Motoring, a dealership in San Diego, California, that mostly works with athletes and other famous names, with whom he previously worked for his luxury SUV as well.
This time, he went for a Ford Raptor F-150 from what seems to be from the previous generation. The exterior is painted in light “battleship” matte gray, as the dealership calls it, with black accents.
The interior sports black leather seats and carbon fiber, looking a lot like the interior of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and proving that Snell has a particular liking for dark interiors. The pick-up truck has been fitted with 22-inch Fuel off-road wheels from the Clash 8 series, model D760, with 35-inch tires.
The second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine under the hood, sending resources to all wheels via a ten-speed gearbox. The power unit puts out 450 horsepower at 5,000 rpm, and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm. The pick-up truck can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in about 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 107 mph (172 kph). The starting price of the 2020 Ford Raptor is around $53,000, but with all the customization, the professional baseball player surely splashed a bit more for it.
In the end, the result seems pretty classy and neutral, very different from his creamy matte Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
