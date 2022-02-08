Omega 93 Proposes a Sleek and Fast Superyacht With an Elevating Deck

Real multi-millionaires looking for a vessel that is sleek and elegant, yet high-performance both in terms of speed and range, could not go wrong with something like Omega 93. For the time being, it exists solely as a concept from the Dutch design company CBSPRO Maritime, but like with every other concept of the kind, it could be made real if enough money changed hands.
“With the OMEGA, CBSPRO Maritime combines high class performance technology with luxury, comfort, and durability,” the design studio says in the project’s description.
Measuring 93 meters (305 feet) in total length, Omega offers an interior volume of under 3,000 GT spread across four decks. It has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and a sharp inverted bow that was made for slicing through water with speed. It was created for a hypothetical client looking for a no-limits-type of superyacht, which combines technology with comfort and luxury in equal measure. And who can obviously afford to pay for it.
This is possible through something CBSPRO Maritime calls the Deck Elevation System, a proprietary system that allows to lift the entire forward section of the deck and connect it to the one of the owner’s. This means that the owner will be able to have direct access to the internal level and to the luxury sundeck or, depending on circumstance, restrict access from these to his own private deck.
The luxury features don’t stop here with this concept, either. Omega offers both a jacuzzi and a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) pool, a helideck, cinemas (in plural), state-of-the-art spa and bathroom spas for all the suites onboard, bars, fully-equipped gym and wellness center, a game room, and more indoor and outdoor lounges and socializing areas than one could probably count.
The wheelhouse is located on the fourth deck for maximum visibility, and includes its own lounge and entertaining or sleeping area. On top of it is another sundeck, partially covered by a mast that could be fitted with solar panels, the designers say. A large beach club is located aft, with direct access to the water.
Omega may be primed for luxury, but it’s also more than perfectly capable to deliver the thrills. The designers imagine it with a lower tender deck, which would be big enough to hold two custom 10-meter (32.8-foot) Compass Latitude North limousines, each capable of reaching maximum speeds of 36 knots (41.4 mph / 66.6 kph).
Omega 93 doesn’t exist yet, but if it did, it would be powered by twin GE V250 diesel engines, which would take it to a top speed of 23 knots (26.5 mph / 42.5 kph). Estimated range would be of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles / 14,816 km), which explains why the briefing calls for an owner who wants a no-limits vessel.
