Eric Stokes Gets a Custom-Made Second-Gen Ford Raptor, It's Fierce Red

Eric Stokes, with his nickname “Dirty Red,” wanted his latest ride, a Ford Raptor, to highlight his personality as much as possible. So, he chose a custom shop that made his dreams come true.
Eric Stokes Jr signed with the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League in 2021 as a cornerback. The 22-year-old's two-year contract is worth $11.93 million, plus a $6 million signing bonus.
In October 2017, he welcomed his first car, a black Dodge Charger, which he featured several times on social media, and you can see it embedded below.
But now he’s updated to a bigger vehicle, a second-generation Ford Raptor. Since he couldn’t make such a big impression with a stock version since a new generation came out in 2021, the cornerback reached out to Dreamworks Motorsports, a famous star-studded custom shop, for his new addition.
And they did get it right, because the result couldn’t be more fitting for Stokes. With a full-color match with two-tone grille and emblems, its exterior is fiercely red. The interior of the pickup truck didn’t escape this color either, featuring black leather seats with Stokes’ nickname “Dirty Red” embroidered in the headrests and below the backseats, in glowing red. On the ceiling, we also get an RGBW Starlight Headliner, which, in the shared pictures, is also red. Inside, the cornerback could enjoy loud music thanks to its full JL audio sound system.
The pickup truck comes with smoked lights, and it got 22" Fuel wheels with 35” Toyo tires, painted brake calipers, and a Cobb tuner with a blow-off valve and exhaust.
The second-generation Ford F-150 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, sending resources to all wheels via a ten-speed gearbox. The power mill delivers 450 horsepower at 5,000 and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm.
With all these figures and customization, Eric Stokes will surely feel unique when taking it out for a ride.
