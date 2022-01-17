1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Lost Its Plum Crazy Coolness, You’ll Love It Anyway

No matter if you like muscle cars or not, it’s pretty hard to find something to hate about the 1970 Charger R/T, especially when it’s an unrestored example still flexing some original parts.
This is precisely the case with the Charger we have here, as this 1970 R/T is now listed for sale on Craigslist not only in a pretty good condition but also with a rather hefty price.
Let’s start with the good part.
The Charger R/T comes with a 440 (7.2-liter) engine under the hood, and while the seller doesn’t say anything about it, we believe this might be the original V8 that was fitted by Dodge 52 years ago. The fantastic news is that the engine still starts and runs according to the listing.
Moreover, the seller claims that there are many rare options on this Charger, including power windows, an AM radio with 8 Track support, and auto speed control.
The bad part is the paint currently on the car. Now available with a red finish, this Charger was initially been painted in Plum Crazy, a color that so many people out there really love and which obviously adds some value to a project car.
Needless to say, this Charger R/T still looks like it needs a full respray, so someone willing to start a complete restoration can go back to Plum Crazy anyway.
Other than this, this Dodge Charger has almost everything you need to begin an ambitious project that could eventually turn it into a genuine head-turning machine.
Doing this, however, won’t be cheap. And the first major investment you’ll have to make is the car itself, as the Craigslist seller isn’t willing to give up on this Charger for less than $39,000. You can see this vehicle in person in Lake City, and this is obviously totally recommended anyway to better assess its current condition.
