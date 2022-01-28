NFL Star Tony Jefferson Turns 30, Celebrates by Driving His Lamborghini Urus

For his 30th birthday, Baltimore Ravens’ Tony Jefferson decided to mark the occasion with a post on social media, where he’s flaunting his fierce-looking Lamborghini Urus.
Tony Lemar Jefferson Jr. has been playing for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League since 2017, when he signed a four-year deal with the team for $34 million. He had previously played for the Arizona Cardinals between 2013 and 2016.
Now, as he celebrated his 30th birthday, the NFL star took it to social media to thank everyone for their messages and wrote: “Somebody lied and said it’s downhill once you turn 30, but low key it’s looking kinda up.”
In the background, we can also notice his beautiful, orange Lamborghini Urus, and this is the first time he’s shared it on his social media. He purchased the Italian sports carmaker’s SUV in March 2021, having worked with celebrity-oriented dealership Champion Motoring from San Diego, California.
The dealership has also re-shared his most recent picture, adding a birthday wish to its client. Back when he purchased it, Champion Motoring shared a set of pictures of the vehicle with an “orange candy” exterior paint and included a few snaps of the interior, which boasts black leather seats with contrasting orange stitching and a black dashboard with a lot of carbon fiber.
Lamborghini introduced its first-ever SUV, the Urus, in 2018. At the time, it was the fastest SUV ever produced, and, almost four years later, not many are faster. Under the hood, the Italian carmaker put a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,000. Lamborghini claims the Urus has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
The Urus is a great choice for a fast, reliable, and powerful SUV, and it makes a great addition to any garage. Plus, as Jefferson discovered, looks great in every picture, so he should flaunt it on social media more often.
