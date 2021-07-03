Ford "Rattler" Trademark May Indicate Upcoming Maverick Off-Road Trim Level

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Great With 1.0” Leveling Kit, 2.0” Lift Kit Incoming

2 Ford Cuts Production Again Over Chip Shortage, F-150 Plants Affected

3 2021 Ford Bronco Test Drive Reveals How the 7-Speed Manual Fares on the Road

4 2023 Ford Mondeo Spied in Europe, May Replace the Fusion in the United States

5 TFL Checks Out the 2021 Ford Bronco’s Good Points and Bad Points