2022 Ford Maverick Surprises With $19,995 Starting Price, Standard Hybrid Engine

After the grand reveal of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, literally everyone had extremely high expectations from the 2022 Ford Maverick. Thankfully for prospective customers, the Blue Oval has delivered a fantastic truck.
First things first, $19,995 excluding destination charge for the 2.5-liter Atkinson hybrid powertrain of the Escape Hybrid is a seriously good deal. The standard engine is adequately potent as well at 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque, resources that enable a payload of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) and max towing of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).
The Dearborn-based automaker targets an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range on a single tank of gasoline. Customers who need a little more oomph can get the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco Sport, which offers 250 force-fed ponies and 277 pound-feet (375 Nm) of torque.
Equipped with an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid powertrain’s continuously variable transmission, the four-pot turbo is capable of towing up to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) if you opt for the 4K Tow Package. Understandably for a unibody, payload stays put at 1,500 pounds.
It’s very important to mention that Maverick Hybrid customers will have to settle for front-wheel drive, whereas the Escape Hybrid can be had with all-wheel drive. Only the EcoBoost is offered with AWD, and chances are that fuel economy figures will mirror those of the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands.
Manufactured in Mexico alongside the off-road crossover, the all-new Maverick is really cool on the inside as well, thanks to well-designed storage bins and dividers as well as good ol’ physical buttons for volume and tune. Scheduled to go on sale this fall across the U.S., the compact-sized truck features a six-foot (1.83-meter) bed with tie-downs, D-rings, built-in slots for 2x4s as well as 2x6s.
At launch, there are four trim levels to choose from. The $19,995 XL comes with steelies, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and LED lights, while the remainder of the range consists of the XLT, Lariat, and Lariat First Edition.
