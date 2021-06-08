2022 Ford Maverick Surprises With $19,995 Starting Price, Standard Hybrid Engine

5 Ford Needs Your Help To Design The New Puma ST Special Edition

After the grand reveal of the Hyundai Santa Cruz , literally everyone had extremely high expectations from the 2022 Ford Maverick. Thankfully for prospective customers, the Blue Oval has delivered a fantastic truck.



The Dearborn-based automaker targets an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range on a single tank of gasoline. Customers who need a little more oomph can get the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the



Equipped with an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid powertrain’s continuously variable transmission, the four-pot turbo is capable of towing up to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) if you opt for the 4K Tow Package. Understandably for a unibody, payload stays put at 1,500 pounds.



It’s very important to mention that Maverick Hybrid customers will have to settle for front-wheel drive, whereas the Escape Hybrid can be had with all-wheel drive. Only the EcoBoost is offered with AWD , and chances are that fuel economy figures will mirror those of the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands.



Manufactured in Mexico alongside the off-road crossover, the



At launch, there are four trim levels to choose from. The $19,995 XL comes with steelies, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and LED lights, while the remainder of the range consists of the XLT, Lariat, and Lariat First Edition.



First things first, $19,995 excluding destination charge for the 2.5-liter Atkinson hybrid powertrain of the Escape Hybrid is a seriously good deal. The standard engine is adequately potent as well at 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque, resources that enable a payload of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) and max towing of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).The Dearborn-based automaker targets an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range on a single tank of gasoline. Customers who need a little more oomph can get the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco Sport , which offers 250 force-fed ponies and 277 pound-feet (375 Nm) of torque.Equipped with an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid powertrain’s continuously variable transmission, the four-pot turbo is capable of towing up to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) if you opt for the 4K Tow Package. Understandably for a unibody, payload stays put at 1,500 pounds.It’s very important to mention that Maverick Hybrid customers will have to settle for front-wheel drive, whereas the Escape Hybrid can be had with all-wheel drive. Only the EcoBoost is offered with, and chances are that fuel economy figures will mirror those of the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands.Manufactured in Mexico alongside the off-road crossover, the all-new Maverick is really cool on the inside as well, thanks to well-designed storage bins and dividers as well as good ol’ physical buttons for volume and tune. Scheduled to go on sale this fall across the U.S., the compact-sized truck features a six-foot (1.83-meter) bed with tie-downs, D-rings, built-in slots for 2x4s as well as 2x6s.At launch, there are four trim levels to choose from. The $19,995 XL comes with steelies, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and LED lights, while the remainder of the range consists of the XLT, Lariat, and Lariat First Edition.

