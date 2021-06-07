2022 Ford Maverick Leaked Photos Reveal FX4 Off-Road Package, Plush Interior

To be revealed tomorrow on social media with the help of Gabrielle Union, the all-new Maverick is very posh as long as you go for the Lariat range-topping trim level. Leaked ahead of the debut alongside an XLT, the compact pickup truck can be spruced up with an off-road package too.
FX4 reads the bedside graphics of this particular example, but we don’t know exactly what it brings new in addition to the optional all-wheel-drive system. In the case of the F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4x4, you’re looking at $1,005 for an electronic-locking rear axle, tray-style floor liner, Hill Descent Control, Rock Crawl Mode, a plethora of skid plates, as well as beefier shock absorbers.
The FX4 is a little costlier in the Ranger SuperCrew Lariat 4x4 at $1,295 but Ford offers a few more goodies too. Turning our attention back to the Maverick, we can also identify a front-occupant sunroof, two cupholders right next to the rotary dial for the eight-speed automatic transmission, a chunky armrest flanked by leather-wrapped front seats, as well as a wide-aspect infotainment system that features the latest SYNC 4 operating system.
Developed for 8.0-, 12-, and 15.5-inch touchscreens, SYNC 4 features over-the-air updates, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, AppLink for apps that include Waze and Alexa, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring. The Maverick appears to feature two dials for the revs and speed while the main dial comes in the guise of a TFT display with driver-selectable menus.
The only problem with the Lariat-trimmed Maverick in the leaked photos is that it’s nowhere near the oft-rumored starting price of $20,000, give or take a few dollars. The XL is certain to feel a little on the cheap side of interiors, but on the upside, it’s more affordable than the Escape on which it’s based.
Also twinned with the Bronco Sport, the unibody pickup will be produced in Mexico at the same assembly plant where the Ford Bronco Sport is made.
