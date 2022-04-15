Jeep Trackhawk Pesters Lamborghini Huracan, Challenges It to 1/4-Mile Duel

It may have been retired when the new-gen Grand Cherokee entered production last year, but the Trackhawk remains the hottest Jeep ever made.
Developed as a much more affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, albeit with fewer gizmos, it continues to show what it’s made of, at different drag racing events all over the world.
The black example that you are about to see in action on video down below was spotted in Germany, at the Petrolhead Spring Event. It tried its luck against a whole bunch of powerful machines, yet in the most memorable run, it took on a Lamborghini Huracan.
Presumably in the EVO configuration, by the looks of it, the Italian supercar has 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 enables a naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds. The Huracan EVO can go all the way up to over 202 mph (325 kph), and has a Haldex all-wheel drive system for better takeoffs, and increased traction.
Weighing as much as a small shed, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs the ubiquitous supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The mill pumps out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), rocketing the super SUV to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. Since it is more of a drag-ready than a track-capable ride, we know that, with a skilled driver behind the wheel, it needs around 10 seconds to deal with the quarter-mile, on a good day.
The Huracan vs. Trackhawk action starts at the 2:00 mark, and before inviting you to scroll down and hit the play button, answer this: do you really think the hot Jeep has what it takes in order to put the big bad Lambo in its corner? Now watch the video to see if you were right.
The black example that you are about to see in action on video down below was spotted in Germany, at the Petrolhead Spring Event. It tried its luck against a whole bunch of powerful machines, yet in the most memorable run, it took on a Lamborghini Huracan.
Presumably in the EVO configuration, by the looks of it, the Italian supercar has 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 enables a naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds. The Huracan EVO can go all the way up to over 202 mph (325 kph), and has a Haldex all-wheel drive system for better takeoffs, and increased traction.
Weighing as much as a small shed, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs the ubiquitous supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The mill pumps out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), rocketing the super SUV to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. Since it is more of a drag-ready than a track-capable ride, we know that, with a skilled driver behind the wheel, it needs around 10 seconds to deal with the quarter-mile, on a good day.
The Huracan vs. Trackhawk action starts at the 2:00 mark, and before inviting you to scroll down and hit the play button, answer this: do you really think the hot Jeep has what it takes in order to put the big bad Lambo in its corner? Now watch the video to see if you were right.