Ram 1500 TRX and Jeep Trackhawk Head to Europe to Settle Their ¼-Mile Differences

Someone’s got to defend the honor of Stellantis’ Hellcat-powered beasts in Europe too, and in this instance, the job fell on the shoulders of a Ram 1500 TRX and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The two fast high-riders met at the Petrolhead Spring Event on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean recently, eager to prove their worth. Considering how many drag races starring these models we’ve seen, some of you might expect a photo finish, right?
Well, let’s not forget that the driver still plays a major role, so this race actually concluded with the… As a matter of fact, we won’t spoil the outcome, because a straight-line sprint on neutral turf between these two is always worth watching. Thus, before finding out which one sat on the top step of the podium, let’s remind ourselves about the things that make them great.
Since the Ram 1500 TRX is kind of the automotive equivalent of a unicorn on the Old Continent, we’ll start with this one, which uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The HEMI produces 702 bhp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, directed to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. From rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph), the super truck needs only 4.5 seconds, and if the driver keeps the right pedal down long enough, then it will eventually max out at 118 mph (190 kph).
Also packing a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk boasts 707 bhp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm). It is exactly one second quicker than its more utilitarian cousin to 60 mph (97 kph), and on a good day, it is capable of running the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds. But was this a good day for the super SUV? The answer lies one mouse-click away – or in the photo gallery, if you feel like cheating.
