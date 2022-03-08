World's Fastest Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Does 8-Second Quarter-Mile Runs

Jeep doesn’t seem to be interested in bringing back the Trackhawk for the new generation Grand Cherokee, which is a pity, considering that it was a proper rival to the likes of the super SUV establishment, and it didn’t really break the bank.
A regular at drag racing events all over the world, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has proved its worth countless times. It went on against the big-bad Lamborghini Urus, it showed the German establishment who’s boss, and it even tried its luck against blue-blooded exotics.
Ask Jeep how quick the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is down the quarter-mile, and they will tell you that it is an 11-second or so machine. At its heart lies a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the famous Hellcat lump in case you forgot, which produces 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. This is enough to rocket it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds from a standstill.
Now, that is already a neck-snapping amount of thrust, yet with a bit of prepping, it can easily break into the 10-second barrier. Some of the quickest examples on the planet are not afraid to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid, as they are capable of crossing the finish line in a little over 9 seconds.
As for the one depicted on video down below, it is an 8-second ride. You heard that right, an SUV that can run the quarter-mile in less than 9 seconds, making it the quickest Trackhawk out there, supposedly. And it wasn’t a one-time thing either, as it did it twice on video. The clip was uploaded a couple of weeks ago, so the runs presumably took place earlier this year. But how quick was it exactly? That’s for you to find out by scrolling down and hitting the play button.
