Video: Ram 1500 TRX Forces Itself on a Charger 392, That Probably Hurt

Organized towards the end of last month, at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Florida, it saw this black copy go to war against a few ultra-fast machines. For the most part, it asserted dominance over them by crossing the finish line first, yet it wasn’t a flawless victory, as it eventually met its match.We’ll delve into that in a few moments, but first, let’s remind ourselves what makes the Ram 1500 TRX a dominant workhorse on tarmac and for that, let’s virtually pop the hood and take a look at the 6.2-liter HEMI V8. The supercharged engine, shared with the Hellcats, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, gives it the upper hand against other high-riding beasts.With 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, channeled to the four-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 1500 TRX needs 4.5 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill. Flat-out, it will do 118 mph (190 kph), which doesn’t seem that impressive at all, though hitting it in a safe and legal environment is easier said than done – unless we’re talking about the drag strip, obviously.As far as its first ad-hoc rival in the quarter-mile battle depicted on video down below goes, it was the Dodge Charger 392 . It’s obvious that the balance tilts in favor of the truck in terms of power, but since it is much heavier than the muscle sedan, its straight-line performance is actually similar. So, can it put the bad Dodge in its corner? Only one way to find out.