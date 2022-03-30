Forsaken Lincoln Blackwood Imagined as “Brilliantly Unnecessary” Lifted Widebody

Luxury pickup trucks are not exactly something new in America and have jumped in and out of public conscience with amazing ease for such massive haulers. Naturally, some people have their favorites.
While Hyundai’s Santa Cruz and Ford’s Maverick showed it was clearly the right time for a proud unibody compact pickup truck to return to the market, automakers are not so sure about flagship bed haulers from premium brands. Mercedes-Benz flopped its recent X-Class attempt, and during the early 2000s the Lincoln Blackwood and Caddy Escalade EXT lived and died without too much fuss.
Sure, there are numerous premium options from mass-market brands, such as the all-new Toyota Tundra Capstone, Blue Oval King Ranch, GM’s Denali Ultimate, or Ram’s 1500 Limited, to name a few. But it seems the virtual automotive realm will never settle for the next best thing. They want the whole luxury package, complete with a suspension lift kit, all-black murdered-out-style attire, a widebody aero look, and all the off-road accessories one can imagine for a quick rock-crawling session. Wait, what?!
Well, as it turns out, here is Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who introduces us to another wishful thinking project we would love to see real. This time around, he quickly deals with the “unloved, somewhat forgotten and brilliantly unnecessary Lincoln Blackwood.” Just a couple of POVs are more than enough to remind us of the short-lived days of its existence, and it naturally comes with a lot of digital twists and turns.
Unfortunately, I do feel this “quick render” is half complete even with all the aftermarket additions. So, I reckon this Linc would have been a perfect Blackwood with a few modernized styling traits and a proposed virtual swap. Since the author said nothing about that, perhaps the matter is open to debate. Thus, I move to submit a Shelby GT500’s 760-horsepower swap.
