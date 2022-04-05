Dodge Journey Revival Welcomes Stelvio-Based Compact SUV, Fills Hornet-Durango Gap

Stellantis’ North American arm has quite a few legendary brands under its belt. Alas, some of them are severely underdeveloped these troubled days and virtual automotive artists would very much like to change that.
Let us think of Chrysler and the (sometimes) funny or (other times) horrific way enthusiasts bemoan its low Pacifica and 300 fortunes. But let’s face it, Dodge is not too far away, though its model lineup is arguably a lot more successful in terms of sales. After all, they only have a Charger, Challenger, and Durango family.
Luckily, we all know that fortunes may soon improve with the introduction of a second crossover SUV in the lineup. Stellantis recently confirmed lots and lots of sustainable new entries into the group, including PHEVs and pure EVs. More importantly, the automaker also substantiated the rumors surrounding the arrival of a Dodge Hornet subcompact based on the newly minted 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Alas, in a world overrun by the passion for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, everyone knows that a single new entry into the field may not be enough – including automotive virtual artists. Case in point, the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media has decided to play with yet another Stellantis marvel and make it more American than ever.
More precisely, the CGI expert is “just toying with the idea of Dodge returning to the compact SUV segment with an Alfa Romeo Stelvio rebadge, named Journey.” Fans may remember the first-generation Journey, sold for model years 2009-2020, was a mid-size crossover SUV that even got a short, global lease of life as the rebadged Fiat Freemont.
Further adding heft to the rebadge revival idea would be the current Mexico-exclusive model that has reinvented the nameplate via China’s compact crossover SUV Trumpchi GS5. Still, this CGI expert’s idea of taking the sporty Alfa Romeo Stelvio DNA and mixing it with Dodge Durango family traits makes a lot more sense, if you ask us. Too bad it’s just behind-the-scenes making-of wishful thinking...
Luckily, we all know that fortunes may soon improve with the introduction of a second crossover SUV in the lineup. Stellantis recently confirmed lots and lots of sustainable new entries into the group, including PHEVs and pure EVs. More importantly, the automaker also substantiated the rumors surrounding the arrival of a Dodge Hornet subcompact based on the newly minted 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Alas, in a world overrun by the passion for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, everyone knows that a single new entry into the field may not be enough – including automotive virtual artists. Case in point, the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media has decided to play with yet another Stellantis marvel and make it more American than ever.
More precisely, the CGI expert is “just toying with the idea of Dodge returning to the compact SUV segment with an Alfa Romeo Stelvio rebadge, named Journey.” Fans may remember the first-generation Journey, sold for model years 2009-2020, was a mid-size crossover SUV that even got a short, global lease of life as the rebadged Fiat Freemont.
Further adding heft to the rebadge revival idea would be the current Mexico-exclusive model that has reinvented the nameplate via China’s compact crossover SUV Trumpchi GS5. Still, this CGI expert’s idea of taking the sporty Alfa Romeo Stelvio DNA and mixing it with Dodge Durango family traits makes a lot more sense, if you ask us. Too bad it’s just behind-the-scenes making-of wishful thinking...