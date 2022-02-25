The World's Fastest Demon Is Not a Challenger, nor a Dodge, but a Ford Mustang

No one knows what they are going to find at a Street Car Takeover event, as it could be anything, from insane twin-turbo powered supercars that started their lives with naturally aspirated engines, to restomods with enough oomph to make Bugatti Chiron owners jealous.
At first glance, this Ford Mustang doesn’t look extremely special. Sure, it has some mandatory upgrades that stand out, like the roll cage, parachute, and drag radials, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what it might hide under the bulging hood.
Could it be a heavily-tuned Coyote? That would seem like the natural approach considering that the pony car started life in Dearborn. How about a crate engine with lots of aftermarket internals, and peripherals? Both would work just fine and would make this 2012 Mustang a force to be reckoned with at the drag strip.
Nonetheless, the owner couldn’t care less about anything other than the famous HEMI V8 powering the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. That’s right, despite being a Blue Oval model, it actually rocks a power unit that was sourced from the discontinued Demon. And that’s not definitely all, because, in addition to stuffing it under the hood and making it work, the guy behind the crazy project has also given it a twin-turbo conversion.
According to the man himself, who was recently filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, this makes his ride the fastest Demon-powered anything on the planet. The car can run the quarter-mile in 7.6 seconds on any given day, with exit speeds exceeding 160 mph (258 kph). As for how much power it has, and other secrets that one might be interested in, they have been detailed on film down below. So, without further ado, this would be a good time to take a short break from whatever you were doing and hit the play button.
Could it be a heavily-tuned Coyote? That would seem like the natural approach considering that the pony car started life in Dearborn. How about a crate engine with lots of aftermarket internals, and peripherals? Both would work just fine and would make this 2012 Mustang a force to be reckoned with at the drag strip.
Nonetheless, the owner couldn’t care less about anything other than the famous HEMI V8 powering the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. That’s right, despite being a Blue Oval model, it actually rocks a power unit that was sourced from the discontinued Demon. And that’s not definitely all, because, in addition to stuffing it under the hood and making it work, the guy behind the crazy project has also given it a twin-turbo conversion.
According to the man himself, who was recently filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, this makes his ride the fastest Demon-powered anything on the planet. The car can run the quarter-mile in 7.6 seconds on any given day, with exit speeds exceeding 160 mph (258 kph). As for how much power it has, and other secrets that one might be interested in, they have been detailed on film down below. So, without further ado, this would be a good time to take a short break from whatever you were doing and hit the play button.