Stellantis Trademark Filing Suggests Dodge Challenger Tomahawk Might Be Coming

Like it or not, the Dodge Challenger’s future is electric. The American company has already made this announcement, and the zero-emission muscle car might add the Tomahawk suffix.
Well, nothing is official at this point, save for a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 23, discovered by CarBuzz. The filing has FCA U.S. behind it, which is part of the Stellantis Group, and it is for the Tomahawk nameplate.
Wait a minute, didn’t they already use the moniker for that four-wheel motorcycle study that came with a V10 engine and the concept car launched back in 2015 in Gran Turismo 6? They sure did, only this time, it is “intended to cover the categories of land vehicles, namely passenger automobiles,” the listing, accessible here, reveals.
In theory, the hypothetical Challenger Tomahawk could break cover this summer. Dodge has already confirmed they will debut three muscle cars, one of them a swansong for the internal combustion unit, the other one a gateway model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the third one expected to be the battery-electric version. And it is the latter that might get the Tomahawk suffix, or this is what the quoted website believes anyway.
Truth be told, no one outside Stellantis has any idea in what way they will use the Tomahawk nameplate, as besides the Dodge Challenger, it could be added to a different product altogether, including a high-performance variant of a Jeep model. At the same time, they could also secure the moniker and then forget it exists, as this is common practice among car manufacturers. But what is your opinion on the subject? Do you think they will use it for the upcoming electric muscle car, or maybe for a different vehicle? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
