1954 Chrysler New Yorker Spent 38 Years in the Woods, Original HEMI Still Under the Hood

Introduced in 1938 as a version of the Imperial, the Chrysler New Yorker became a stand-alone model in 1940. Like most cars from the era, the New York was discontinued from 1942 to 1946 (during WWII), but it then soldiered on until 1996, becoming the brand's longest-running nameplate.
But even though it was around for more than 50 years, some generations of the full-size car have been forgotten. I'm talking about the New Yorkers built after 1973, which are anything but pretty or powerful. Not to mention the nameplate's stint on the midsize car market from 1983 to 1988.
Instead, the New Yorker is mostly remembered for the flamboyant designs of the 1940s and early 1950s and the Virgil Exner-designed versions from 1955 to 1959. Not only bold and stylish, but these cars were also among the fanciest vehicles of their respective eras.
Sadly, these feats weren't enough to keep many early New Yorkers on the road as newer and more modern automobiles arrived in showrooms. While some ended up in barns, others were taken to the scrapyard. And those that evaded the crusher spent decades in junkyards, all exposed to the elements.
This 1954 version is one of those cars. But unlike many of its siblings, it wasn't abandoned in a scrapyard. Instead, it was parked in a forested area near a house. It happened sometime in the 1980s and it sat untouched for about 38 years.
A sad fate for such a beautiful car, but it's not all doom and gloom for this old Mopar. That's because someone decided to save it. And surprisingly enough, the rescue video reveals a classic that's still in good condition, despite nearly four decades of exposure to the elements.
Yes, the floors are probably rusty under the carpet and the trunk pan will need to be replaced, but shockingly enough, the quarter panels are still in one piece. Now that's something you rarely see on a car that's been sitting for almost 40 years. And it still has all the nice ornaments on the hood and around the taillights.
What's more, there's a very complete and seemingly original V8 engine under the hood. And it's a HEMI! Okay okay, it's not the mighty 426, but the New Yorker's 331-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) mill also features hemispherical combustion chambers. Also known as the FirePower, this V8 debuted in 1951 and it was Chrysler's first HEMI V8.
Offered in the New Yorker, Imperial, and Saratoga until 1955, it was rated at 180 horsepower. The C-300, on the other hand, got a beefed-up, four-barrel carburetor version good for a whopping 300 horses.
While it's no muscle car, this New Yorker is definitely worth saving. And hopefully, the new owner will put it back on the road soon. Meanwhile, hit the play button below to see it being dragged out of its resting place after 38 years.
