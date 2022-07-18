1954 Chrysler New Yorker Spent 38 Years in the Woods, Original HEMI Still Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1956 GMC Fleet Option Truck Is a Rare Barn Find, Gets Revived After 50 Years

2 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Looks Like a Mysterious Barn Find Fighting for Life

3 1966 Caprice Proves You Can’t Kill a Classic Chevy by Parking It Under the Clear Sky

4 1967 Corvette Last on the Road 40 Years Ago Tries to Impress With Unexpected Engine Work

5 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Sitting in an Old Barn for Who Knows How Long Begs for Restoration