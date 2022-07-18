1969 Ford Torino Cobra Rams Air With the 428ci Force of a Candy Apple Red Jet

Blue Oval muscle cars did not start and end with the high-performance transformations of the Mustang. Alas, they’re rarer than the lot, apparently. So, that makes them even more collectible.
Looking into what Ford had in the classic muscle car stable, aside from the various pony cars, yields an easy find – the Torino Cobra. Devised as a feistier Torino GT, the Cobra intermediate was packed with features such as the “heavy-duty suspension and drag package, shaker hood, power disc brakes up front, locking differentials,” among others.
That would be according to the description of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, where this 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra proudly resides all (resprayed) factory Candy Apple Red – even on the steelies – but also with a dash of contrasting black vinyl roof. The example seen here in their inventory is labeled as a “phenomenal, factory-correct restoration” and it only gets better from there.
For example, the dealership believes this car has arrived with original mileage – even though only 15,670 miles (25,218 km) are shown on the odometer! Additionally, everything inside and outside has been reworked to factory-like-new condition, so this Torino Cobra should drive like it just came off the showroom floor! Interestingly, when first new, the unit was “ordered stripped down, with no gauges, radio delete, and no power-robbing accessories.”
And, under the hood, there is a real monster: Ford’s R-code 335-horsepower 428ci 4bbl Ram Air Cobra Jet V8. It sends all the might towards the rear wheels by way of a Hurst-shifter four-speed close-ratio manual transmission that links with a 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear differential. And, naturally, that lets us come up nice and round with more figures. The biggest bugger of all is, of course, the asking price.
But did anyone expect this show- and cruise-quality restoration to sell for peas? Nope, of course not, and the $104,900 quotation may be entirely warranted. But, of course, that’s for the next owner to decide!
That would be according to the description of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, where this 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra proudly resides all (resprayed) factory Candy Apple Red – even on the steelies – but also with a dash of contrasting black vinyl roof. The example seen here in their inventory is labeled as a “phenomenal, factory-correct restoration” and it only gets better from there.
For example, the dealership believes this car has arrived with original mileage – even though only 15,670 miles (25,218 km) are shown on the odometer! Additionally, everything inside and outside has been reworked to factory-like-new condition, so this Torino Cobra should drive like it just came off the showroom floor! Interestingly, when first new, the unit was “ordered stripped down, with no gauges, radio delete, and no power-robbing accessories.”
And, under the hood, there is a real monster: Ford’s R-code 335-horsepower 428ci 4bbl Ram Air Cobra Jet V8. It sends all the might towards the rear wheels by way of a Hurst-shifter four-speed close-ratio manual transmission that links with a 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear differential. And, naturally, that lets us come up nice and round with more figures. The biggest bugger of all is, of course, the asking price.
But did anyone expect this show- and cruise-quality restoration to sell for peas? Nope, of course not, and the $104,900 quotation may be entirely warranted. But, of course, that’s for the next owner to decide!