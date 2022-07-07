Perfectly Restored 1969 Ford Cobra Has a Mysterious Past, Matching 428 Cobra Jet V8

Used on a series of Mustangs produced from 1993 to 2004, a 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) high-performance engine (1968-1970), and a Mustang-based factory dragster, the Cobra is one of Ford's most iconic badges. But did you know that the company also built a Cobra muscle car that wasn't a Mustang or a Torino?
It happened in 1969 when Ford wanted a stripped-down model to go against the Plymouth Road Runner. Based on the Fairlane 500, the Cobra featured a sportier suspension, a four-speed manual gearbox as standard, and a blacked-out front grille for a meaner look.
But the big highlight was the V8 engine under the hood. Also wearing a "Cobra" tag, the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) powerplant was shared with the Ford Mustang. Yup, it's the iconic Cobra Jet rated at a neck-breaking 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque.
Fitted with the updated 429-cubic-inch V8 for the 1970 model year, the Cobra remained in production through 1971. While Ford never kept records of the Cobra's production run, it's believed that only 3,786 were made in 1969.
The stunning Royal Maroon example you see here is one of them. And it's also one of only 1,324 units fitted with the optional automatic transmission. Not only rare, but this Cobra is also the result of a stunning restoration. One that makes it look as fresh as it did when it left the assembly line in 1969.
Refinished in the correct factory color, the Cobra also sports a redone black vinyl interior for an all-original combo. Picky collectors will probably notice that the wheels were finished in maroon instead of black, but other than that, this Cobra is as authentic as they get.
Things get even better under the hood, as the 428 Cobra Jet V8 is of the numbers-matching variety. Rebuilt by Morris Automotive Machine from Maryland, the mill still uses its original Holley carburetor and distributor. Both were rebuilt, as was the C-6 Cruise-O-Matic three-speed auto gearbox.
Completed in 2021, the restoration is as fresh as they get and the seller claims that the car has been driven for less than 100 miles (161 km) since then. While the odometer shows 4,640 miles, the car's true mileage is unknown. But that's not the only mystery that surrounds this Cobra.
You see, this Cobra Jet-powered Ford was used as a drag car back in the day. We don't for how long and under which name, but the seller says it "may have been part of the Holman-Moody fleet." On the other, there's no documentation to support that claim, so the Cobra's drag racing days are pretty much a mystery.
Anyway, this stunning muscle car comes with a lot of documentation, a Marti Report, and a factory build sheet. It's being auctioned off by MS Classic Cars through Hemmings Auctions, where bidding has reached $60,000 with seven days to go. The reserved price hasn't been met and it is probably set closer to $100,000.
