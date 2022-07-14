1957 Chevy Bel Air Tri-Five Is a Stunning Classic, So Is the Matching '57 Airstream

There are Airstream wannabes that promise a life of adventures on the road at lower-than-original costs. And then there's the veritable Airstream experience. And it can only get better when a spectacular Tri-Five has it in tow...
Where do we start this? I often wondered what Tri-Five and summer road trip bliss could look like when conjoined. And, as it turns out, the answer is sitting right in front of all of us, proudly dwelling since very recently in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
This is a swift arrival, so it is entirely understandable why the team did not have time to write the usual description that’s normally riddled with expansive details. But a quick list of major highlights will do… though only after we collect our jaws off the classic car floor and after staring for a few hours at the minute details presented in the accompanying gallery.
Believe me, it’s worth opening and zooming in on every single photo! Anyway, once your pulse starts dwindling to slightly above normal rates (my smartwatch went berserk for a few moments when I first laid my eyes on this beauty), let us sift through the assets. So, what we are dealing here with is a 1957 Chevy Bel Air dressed up in Canyon Coral and with a matching two-tone interior that has “just” 85,091 miles (136,941 km) on the odometer.
That readout is not as important as on other occasions, as the dealership promises this jaw-dropping Tri-Five had just two owners in total, the same caretaker since 1976 (!), and the body was fully restored and repainted back in the late 1990s. Additionally, under the hood dwells a replaced, professionally built 355ci small-block Chevy V8 with lots of mods to make sure it has ample power for the perfect summer road trip adventures.
Speaking of the latter, the 700R4 automatic transmission comes with an overdrive and a 2,000-rpm stall converter, plus a transmission cooler and 3.23 gear ratio, so even the biggest towing novice might handle the backload with ease. Oh, and did we even mention the matching 1957 Airstream 16’ with matching Coral propane tanks that’s on tow? Or the fact that they go home together for exactly $114,900?
