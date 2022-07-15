Summer Might Be a Lot of Yellow V6 Fun With a GM-Powered 1927 Ford Roadster

This summer, we at autoevolution have talked a lot about road trips, trailered companions, tiny homes to (sustainably) bring all the comfort on the go, plus all the usual automotive shenanigans. But what if we ditch all that for plain old fun?
Quite literally, the Roadster that we see here titled as a 1927 model year Ford is exactly that: allegedly old-looking and apparently quite a lot of fun. The open-top that looks exactly like a ripe banana with wheels seems to invite us on all sorts of open-road “wind in your hair, flies in your eyes, mosquitos in your teeth” adventures, if you ask me. But I would certainly wear a mask and goggles just to have a chance to take this to the coastline or up into the mountains.
Well, never mind me, since I am probably just going to take the kids to Legoland with the family station wagon instead. But someone might still be able to fulfill all our manly automotive dreams of keeping a tight hand on the wheel and enjoying a stupid grin or two while pushing the pedal to the metal in this. But what is this, more precisely?
Unfortunately, details are pretty scarce. As it resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors all shiny and yellow, this has been titled as an old Blue Oval (a 1927 Ford roadster), but it’s not going to be fooling anyone. Plus, although it looks vintage it might have been DIY-assembled not long ago, given the 1,765-mile (2,840 km) reading on the odometer.
As for the highlights, do you need anything more than the screaming yellow paint and the knowledge of playing with a 2.5-liter GM V6 engine and a 350 Turbo automatic transmission? Perhaps the asking price, then, of exactly $27,900!
