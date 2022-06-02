Affordable, Family-Owned 1989 Ford Mustang Convertible Seeks 5.0 Summer Adventures

Are you tired of waiting for corner-office Blue Oval honchos to finally bring out the S650 Mustang to official play? Or maybe an unnamed signature black accent package for the current Mustang will not be your cup of tea? OK, we can also keep a secret. Is the $48k GT Convertible too expensive?
Well, no matter the reason behind the decision to seek a used Ford Mustang instead of the latest iteration, this little Fox Body would probably love to get parked in your driveway ahead of new summer road trip adventures. Until then, let us check out some of the highlights that might make you hate it or love it – yes, we know that Fox Body relationships tend to be a little extreme.
This 1989 Ford Mustang LX Convertible has the potential to make a fine companion to anyone who loves a vintage Almond exterior (with matching Tan convertible top) and Sand Beige cloth interior combination. Or, at least, for anyone who seeks an open-top, wind in your hair, rock in your ears summer road trip mood. Anyway, enough with the daydreaming of sandy beaches, surf sessions, and cocktails-at-the-side-of-hammock rest periods.
What we have here is a 5.0-liter, V8-powered ‘Vert packing no less than 225 horsepower (or, at least so it did when it left the factory) and residing proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The used car dealership’s description promises this example has not seen much action during its over three decades of life, with the odometer reading just 33,551 miles (53,995 km) and also being owned by a single family since new.
Both the exterior and interior look lovely – if you are willing to excuse the Fox Body quirkiness – and the LX Convertible mixes and matches the feisty 5.0-liter V8 with automatic transmission for comfortable yet fast rides. Now, there is only the matter of pricing. The quotation reads exactly $23,900, which is borderline affordable and around $9k less than what Ford is asking for a base EcoBoost Mustang Convertible these days.
