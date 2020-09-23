This 1968 Porsche 912 Is a Matching Numbers Coupe with a Full History

Feadship’s Project FG, the Superstar of Superyachts With Secret Nightclub Inside

Porsche 912 was manufactured for just four years between 1965 and 1969, and it was considered the entry-level version of the more popular 911, coming with a 1.6-liter engine developing just 102 horsepower. 25 photos



It’s believed the original production of the 912 counted some 32,000 units, and this means that finding a model that still looks like new today is a very hard thing to do.



And yet, here’s an almost original



The 912 comes from a large collection of exquisite cars and motorcycles belonging to someone in Southern California and features a detailed history that logged every important moment, be it servicing or mileage, starting from the moment it had just 35 miles (56 km) on the clock.



“Originally purchased by Thomas and Jean Tyne of Broad Brook, Connecticut, the car, with 35 miles on the odometer, was delivered by the dealer, Ted Trudon of Talcottville, Connecticut, on June 18th, 1968, when Mr. Tyne started an incredibly detailed history file. His next entry was at 670 miles when the car was entered in for the 600-mile service 3 weeks later. And the entries, with mileage, go on,” eBay seller dogtowncycles



The car looks great, there’s no doubt about it, but there’s something you need to know about the paint. The owner says the 912 has already received a partial repaint at some point during its life, and while the Sand Beige finish still looks amazing, only about 20% of the original color is still there on the car.



There’s obviously no rust anywhere on the Porsche, and it comes with a Porsche Certificate Authenticity, the original books, and the full history that will probably take days to read.



The car now has 163,800 miles (264,000 km) on it, and it can be yours for $59,000.

