Ford Expedition Stealth Has a Complete Performance Pack, Goes Down on CGI Wheels

Back in the fall of last year, when Ford introduced the enhanced 2022 Expedition, its full-size SUV quickly went to extremes. It does so in mild off-road fashion, with the introduction of the Timberline series, as well as streetwise, thanks to the new Stealth Edition Performance Package.
Those who love a sporty family-oriented full-size SUV that will not break the bank, like the $150k Caddy Escalade-V, might eagerly await the 2022 Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Package to arrive in front of their driveway, especially now that reviews are mostly positive. But, perhaps, not all things are rosy from the factory.
For example, the powerful new trim addition combines various dark-mood traits with “best-in-class power from a high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine,” as it has 85 more ponies than a direct competitor like the Chevy Tahoe RST with the 5.3-liter V8 engine. But the 400-hp Blue Oval sporty SUV might not look the part everywhere.
The most obvious issue with these hulking full-size SUVs is that the wheels always look puny in comparison with the metal body surface. And the feeling might be tamed by Expedition Timberline’s chunky off-road focused tires, but it becomes adamantly clear when checking out the official Stealth Edition pictures tucked in the gallery above. No worries, though, as there is a solution – albeit only virtually, for now.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to further hone those “unique athletic styling appointments” and since the Stealth Edition Performance Package already takes care of the pixel master’s traditional “Shadow Line” enhancements, the author simply moved on to the other CGI dishes in the menu.
Now, the digitally-enhanced 2022 Expedition not only looks swanky in town (or in front of the affluent mansion) but also has the right sporty SUV demeanor by hunkering down on new, larger aftermarket wheels. These virtual changes are minute – but they sure help alleviate the prior feeling that we were looking at an SUV riding on toy wheels!
For example, the powerful new trim addition combines various dark-mood traits with “best-in-class power from a high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine,” as it has 85 more ponies than a direct competitor like the Chevy Tahoe RST with the 5.3-liter V8 engine. But the 400-hp Blue Oval sporty SUV might not look the part everywhere.
The most obvious issue with these hulking full-size SUVs is that the wheels always look puny in comparison with the metal body surface. And the feeling might be tamed by Expedition Timberline’s chunky off-road focused tires, but it becomes adamantly clear when checking out the official Stealth Edition pictures tucked in the gallery above. No worries, though, as there is a solution – albeit only virtually, for now.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to further hone those “unique athletic styling appointments” and since the Stealth Edition Performance Package already takes care of the pixel master’s traditional “Shadow Line” enhancements, the author simply moved on to the other CGI dishes in the menu.
Now, the digitally-enhanced 2022 Expedition not only looks swanky in town (or in front of the affluent mansion) but also has the right sporty SUV demeanor by hunkering down on new, larger aftermarket wheels. These virtual changes are minute – but they sure help alleviate the prior feeling that we were looking at an SUV riding on toy wheels!