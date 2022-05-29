YouTubers Sample 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance, Love Its Uphill Thrust Power

Minivans are no longer a good proposition for the car consumer market (it's unfortunate). Therefore, if you are looking for something fancier, with more room to carry adults and excellent towing capabilities, the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance seems to be a great option. Jakub and Yuri from TheStraightPipes took this torquey family-hauler for a spin.
If you are worried about the new Expedition being a fire hazard, don't be. There are no recalls for the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance variant. Yet. The Expedition might not be as practical as your average minivan. Still, it's an interesting family hauler, with three rows, a 9,300-pound towing capacity, and the ability to go off the beaten path.
"It's secretly just a cool-looking minivan that can go off-road because there is so much room in all the three rows for adults, which is perfect," Yuri said.
The 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance's most desirable traits are its techy options and intriguing design.
On the interior, it comes with the same center console you'd find in the Ford Mach-E and an F-150 gauge cluster. Yuri doesn't like the infotainment system. From his perspective, it's laggy and non-intuitive.
The Ford Expedition starts at $53,695. The duo's Stealth Performance variant, while not fully optioned, costs $70,628.
Under the hood, the Stealth Performance comes with the same 3.5-liter high-output EcoBoost V6 in the F-150 Raptor, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, making 440 hp (446 ps) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
The Stealth Performance, like all Expeditions, comes with an independent rear suspension system.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance offers some good performance and torque going uphill. Jakub loves that while it gets the same 10-speed gearbox you'd find in the 2022 Ford Tremor, it doesn't have that downshift lag.
You won't get a minivan-like fuel economy on the 2022 Expedition Stealth Performance. And while the blue oval insists the EcoBoost engine is more economical than the older V8, the Expedition is a little thirsty.
