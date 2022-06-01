McLaren 765LT Spider Wants to Give You Kidney Stones, and Tan Lines on the Go

If you just came here from an online dating site (or app), you might be tempted to swipe right on this McLaren 765LT Spider. However, there is only one way to match with it, and that is by winning the online auction that ends next Monday.
Advertised by CollectingCars, the highest bid was at £280,500 ($353,584) at the time of writing. That is not that bad at all, if it ends up changing hands for that sum, considering that when it was new, it set its owner back £331,300 (equal to $417,620), not counting the paint protection film wrapped around its body and front windscreen, which was another £10,000 ($12,605). It has only 29 miles (47 km) under its belt, and you’re looking at car #744 of 765 ever made.
A 2022 model, this McLaren 765LT Spider is finished in Ember Orange, with a Glossy Black roof, and Dark Palladium, and carbon fiber details on the outside. It rides on 10-spoke forged alloys, and has Carbon Black Alcantara bedecking the cabin, together with Orange stitching, and other accents, and carbon fiber trim. Things such as the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, automatic climate control, heated seats, sat-nav, Bluetooth, telemetry system, and others are on deck.
According to the vendor, this British supercar, which is in right-hand drive, presents itself in “immaculate” condition. There are no marks or signs of usage anywhere, and the interior likely retains some of that new car smell. Needless to say that there are no electrical or mechanical faults either, so its next owner will only have to transfer the funds, sign their name on the dotted line, put gas in the tank, and just hit the open road, and all that in time for the summer (in the northern hemisphere).
Like every other 765LT out there, this one packs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. The mill pushes out 765 ps – hence the name (754 hp / 563 kW), and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Everything is channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG.
In the Spider – aka convertible, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes only 2.8 seconds, which is actually identical to its fixed-roof sibling. From 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), you’re looking at 7.2 seconds, two tenths of a second slower than the 765LT Coupe. The quarter-mile is dealt with in just 10 seconds flat (9.9 seconds in the Coupe), according to McLaren, and it can come to a full stop from 100 kph (62 mph) in 29.5 meters (96.8 feet). Keep your right foot pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see 330 kph (205 mph) on the speedometer, again, identical to the Coupe.
A 2022 model, this McLaren 765LT Spider is finished in Ember Orange, with a Glossy Black roof, and Dark Palladium, and carbon fiber details on the outside. It rides on 10-spoke forged alloys, and has Carbon Black Alcantara bedecking the cabin, together with Orange stitching, and other accents, and carbon fiber trim. Things such as the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, automatic climate control, heated seats, sat-nav, Bluetooth, telemetry system, and others are on deck.
According to the vendor, this British supercar, which is in right-hand drive, presents itself in “immaculate” condition. There are no marks or signs of usage anywhere, and the interior likely retains some of that new car smell. Needless to say that there are no electrical or mechanical faults either, so its next owner will only have to transfer the funds, sign their name on the dotted line, put gas in the tank, and just hit the open road, and all that in time for the summer (in the northern hemisphere).
Like every other 765LT out there, this one packs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. The mill pushes out 765 ps – hence the name (754 hp / 563 kW), and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Everything is channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG.
In the Spider – aka convertible, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes only 2.8 seconds, which is actually identical to its fixed-roof sibling. From 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), you’re looking at 7.2 seconds, two tenths of a second slower than the 765LT Coupe. The quarter-mile is dealt with in just 10 seconds flat (9.9 seconds in the Coupe), according to McLaren, and it can come to a full stop from 100 kph (62 mph) in 29.5 meters (96.8 feet). Keep your right foot pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see 330 kph (205 mph) on the speedometer, again, identical to the Coupe.