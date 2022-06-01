Wow, Owen Wilson Just Lost the Wheels on His Tesla to Thieves

Owen Wilson has just been the victim of grand theft. The Hollywood actor’s Tesla electric vehicle will need new wheels because someone jacked the tires off of his luxurious car in front of his mansion in Los Angeles, California.
Imagine waking up, going to your car so you can go on with your day, and realizing that it doesn’t have wheels anymore. This is what happened to Owen Wilson. The actor had parked his Tesla outside his mansion in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, May 28, but, overnight, someone stole his wheels.
According to TMZ, the actor noticed that “someone had stolen all his rims and tires” the following morning, on Sunday. According to law enforcement sources, the estimated cost for the stolen car parts is around $4,000. The case is currently being investigated, and no arrests have been made. However, the same outlet says that this kind of crime has become more popular in the area.
It is not known what model of Tesla the actor owns but, back in 2020, he was seen behind the wheel of a dark gray Tesla Model S.
Tesla introduced the Model S in 2012 and received an update in 2016. There are currently two versions available, the standard Model S Long Range with two electric motors, delivering 670 horsepower, and the top-of-the-range option, Model S Plaid, which comes with three electric motors delivering 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps).
Tesla Motors claims the latter can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 1.99 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph) (with paid hardware upgrades), and has an estimated range of 396 mi (637 km), thanks to its 100-kWh battery. Both models come with an all-wheel-drive system.
It’s unclear whether the actor still has his Model S or if he added a new one, but wow, it sounds like a bothersome ordeal.
